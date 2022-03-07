Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $668,000 in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,440,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,400,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of RNW opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

