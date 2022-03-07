Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,652,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

