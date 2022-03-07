Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Earnings History for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

