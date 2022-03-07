Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.