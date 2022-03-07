Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFCO traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,300. Dalrada has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 7.90.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

