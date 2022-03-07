DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $157.93 million and $6.82 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.62 or 0.06562365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.39 or 1.00073971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046418 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,958,090 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

