Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $332,779.52

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $332,779.52 and approximately $2,297.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,147,697 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

