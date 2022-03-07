David A. Homoelle Sells 682 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) insider David A. Homoelle sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $12,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SBFG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

