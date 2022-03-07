DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.00. DaVita reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.