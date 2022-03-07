Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.25. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

About Decibel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

