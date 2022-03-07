Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

NYSE DE opened at $390.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.