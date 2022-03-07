DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.19

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $16.10 million and $5.37 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.54 or 0.06609640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.16 or 0.99876179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047460 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

