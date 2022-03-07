DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

