Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

NYSE:DM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 278,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,071. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 45.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 371.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 817,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 83,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.