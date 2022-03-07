Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $152.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $126.33 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $483,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.