Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.78 ($75.03).

DPW stock opened at €41.15 ($46.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

