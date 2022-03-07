Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 2,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $10,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

