Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $126.33 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

