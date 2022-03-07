Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $10.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00096097 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

