Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.