Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Saga Communications worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.75. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

