Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,600 in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $287.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.