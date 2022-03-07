Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.22 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Noah were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.29. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.01.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

