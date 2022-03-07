Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,801 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

