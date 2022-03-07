Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 119.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.