Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.80.
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 28.22%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 119.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
