Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Discovery by 17.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,838 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 73.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.