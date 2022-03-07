Diversified Trust Co Acquires 756 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 267,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

