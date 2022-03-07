Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,013 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

