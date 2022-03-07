Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

