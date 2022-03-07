Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,512 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $351,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $506,410.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.87 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

