DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 16,388 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $4,955,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

