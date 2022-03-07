DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,814 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

