DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 48.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $164.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

