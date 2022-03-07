DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $179.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.87. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.