DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.39 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

