Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

DLTR stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

