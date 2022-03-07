Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.40

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.40 and last traded at C$27.36, with a volume of 7180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.28.

Several research firms recently commented on D.UN. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

