DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.19

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.19 and last traded at $128.09, with a volume of 7632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

