Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 119,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 166,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.