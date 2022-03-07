Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.47 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.