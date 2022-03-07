easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.48. 76,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,381. easyJet has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESYJY. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.00.
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
