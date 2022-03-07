Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050. Eat Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
