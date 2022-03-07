Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 534,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 115,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $9.25 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

