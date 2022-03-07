Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ETB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,019. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
