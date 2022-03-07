Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 24,229 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $34,610.19.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 565,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,672. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

