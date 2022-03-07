Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £61.31 million and a P/E ratio of -30.25. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.99.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
