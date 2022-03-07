Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £61.31 million and a P/E ratio of -30.25. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.99.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

