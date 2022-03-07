EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $191,496.99 and $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,247.51 or 0.99649476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00074440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

