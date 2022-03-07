E&G Advisors LP Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

