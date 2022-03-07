E&G Advisors LP Has $2.28 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $324.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

