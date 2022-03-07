E&G Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

