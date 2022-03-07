Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.45

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.45 and last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 1831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

