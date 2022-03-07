Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.45

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.45 and last traded at $215.21, with a volume of 1831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.